4 Cleveland Browns players who won't survive training camp
By Randy Gurzi
Training camp is underway for the Cleveland Browns. They're spending the first portion of their practices in West Virginia and will return to Berea in early August.
As is often the case, the news is slow coming out of camp — especially since the practices haven't been open. Still, we can look over this roster and see which players might not make it through the entirety of camp.
Chim Okorafor, OT
Not much is known about Chim Okorafor. He looks the part at 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds but doesn't have the pedigree most NFL stars possess. Okorafor was undrafted in 2023 from Benedictine University in Illinois. He spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings and now looks for a shot in Cleveland.
The Browns have two solid options at right tackle in Jack Conklin and Dawand Jones. On the left side, Jedrick Wills is back as James Hudson and Hakeem Adeniji fight for the backup spot. They also have undrafted rookie Lorenzo Thompson — although he might get kicked inside to guard.
All that being said, it's hard to see a spot for Okorafor on this roster.
Matt Landers, WR
Standing 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, it's easy to see why Matt Landers is an appealing prospect. The problem is that he's far from refined.
Landers hasn't had much consistency throughout his football career. He played for Georgia, Toledo, and Arkansas in college — and also went to three different high schools. In the NFL, he was with the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers' practice squads in 2023. If that wasn't enough change, he then spent time with the Arlington Renegades and San Antonio Brahmas in the UFL.
In May, Landers signed with the Browns and while his speed/size combination is what this front office loves, there's simply too much depth ahead of him.
Brian Allen, C
A former starter for the L.A. Rams, Brian Allen was signed by Cleveland this offseason. It was an interesting move given the presence of Ethan Pocic and Luke Wypler but Andrew Berry saw a player who was snapping the ball during the 2021 Super Bowl and rolled the dice.
As good as Allen has been in his career, this was a gamble since he's played just 12 games in the past two years due to injury. If healthy, he would be an excellent backup but health is already a concern in Cleveland. Allen left Saturday's practice limping, a tough sign for a player who has been struggling so much with durability. If he can't find a way to stay on the field, he might not stick with the Browns for long.
Isaiah Thomas, EDGE
A seventh-round pick from Oklahoma in 2022, Isaiah Thomas played in 10 games as a rookie. He recorded nine tackles and one sack and had the look of a potential pass-rushing specialist off the bench.
In 2023, he was relegated to the practice squad and never saw the field during the season. The signing of Ogbo Okoronkwo, the trade for Za'Darius Smith, and the selection of Isaiah McGuire pushed him too far down the depth chart. With all of them back, Thomas might not be able to stick around for long.