3 Browns sleepers who could steal a roster spot during training camp
Once again Cleveland Browns training camp is upon us as players are getting ready to go into a very important 2024 season, trying to build upon their 2023 campaign. Unlike the past, there's not a lot of turnover on the roster — so there aren't many jobs up for grabs.
The roster spots available are mainly backup spots, which are very important for some players as they try to fight to stay on an NFL roster. Here we look at three sleepers who could steal one of those reserve positions.
1. Tyler Huntley, QB
If the Browns put three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, one of the new additions to the quarterback room, Tyler Huntley, has a chance to make some noise and steal a roster spot. The former Baltimore Raven knows what it takes to play in the AFC North and can secure a backup role on the team. The starter for the Browns is Deshaun Watson and the backup role is looking to be Jameis Winston. However, the QB3 spot will be up for grabs with Huntley vs Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Huntley vs. Thompson-Robinson is going to be the one battle in the QB room and both bring something to the table. On the one hand, you have Huntley who is somewhat of a proven backup and has shown the ability to win games against AFC North teams. On the other, you have Thompson-Robinson who is a young player going into his sophomore season.
He has a lot of upsides that you can work with, however, has not shown much other than a fantastic game-winning drive against the Steelers. Virtually Huntley and Thompson-Robinson bring a very similar style of play to the roster.
The Browns are in a win-now mode with all of the cornerstone pieces in their prime. If something were to happen to Watson and Winston, the team would want to keep who they think gives them the best chance to win. That's going to be decided during training camp and over the next month.
Huntley has a chance to play some good football over the next month and show that he can compete in the NFL and play winning football. A betting man would probably say that Huntley has the lowest odds to make the team, which is fair to say with the others in the QB room. But don't count him out as he could swoop in and steal a roster spot.
2. Mohamoud Diabate, LB
Stealing a roster spot is not always hard. In the case of Mohamoud Diabate, a huge name from the 2023 offseason, he should have an easy time stealing a spot. After a great stretch of preseason games, Diabate made the Browns 53-man roster. This offseason, Cleveland was very active in the linebacker department, signing linebacker Devin Bush, Jordan Hicks, and UDFA Winston Reid. Along with drafting Nathaniel Watson out of Mississippi State.
Diabate will have to make a splash in training camp to ensure his continued inclusion on the roster for the upcoming 2024 season. The Browns currently have eight linebackers fighting to make the team. It is safe to asume that the top spot is going to 2023 pro bowler Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The other starters being Devin Bush and Jordan Hicks. The backup spots are up for grabs, and if Diabate has another great training camp performance, "stealing" a roster spot should be like taking candy from a baby.
3. Treyton Welch, TE
Other than David Njoku as the starter, the rest of the tight end room is up for grabs. Returning are veterans Jordan Akins and Zaire Mitchell-Paden. Akins and Mitchell-Paden combined for a total of 15 catches and 132 yards, which all came from Akins.
Now fresh into the room and fighting for a spot is rookie tight end Treyton Welch out of Wyoming. He wasn't special in college, as he became an undrafted free agent. At Wyoming, he caught 31 passes for 308 yards and reached the endzone twice. Welch shows some promise in the passing game as someone who could give Njoku some rest if needed.
If the Browns bring four tight ends onto the 53-man roster, it is safe to assume that the top two spots are already taken by Njoku and Akins. This leaves Welch and Mitchell-Paden duking it out for the final spot. Welch has a great chance to steal the final spot away from Mitchell-Paden, as Mitchell-Paden has been on and off the Browns roster multiple times since 2022.
Saying that Welch would be "stealing" a roster spot from Mitchell-Paden would be a bit much, but as a young pass-catching tight end in what looks to be a pass-heavy offense, he could end up costing someone else a chance at making the final roster.
Of course, Giovanni Ricci could throw another wrench in the plan. Capable of playing fullback and tight end, the coaching staff could decide to keep him and let both Welch and Mitchell-Paden hit waivers.