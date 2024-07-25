Projecting the Cleveland Browns Depth Chart Heading into Training Camp
By Randy Gurzi
On the heels of an 11-6 campaign, the Cleveland Browns are ready to take their next step in 2024. They made several moves this offseason to bolster the roster and made some changes to the coaching staff.
They're now beginning training camp, which starts with 10 days in West Virginia. The Browns will then return to Berea to close out camp and head into the preseason.
All these practices not only get them prepared for the upcoming campaign but will also help the coaches figure out which 53 players should be on their initial roster. Here we look at who those players should be while also filling out the Browns' depth chart at the start of camp.
Quarterbacks
Starter: Deshaun Watson
Backup: Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Others in line: Tyler Huntley
This position has been set all offseason. Deshaun Watson is entering his third season with Cleveland and while he still has a lot to prove, he's not surrendering his starting position. Behind him, Jameis Winston joins the team and gives them one of the top backups in the entire NFL.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the QB3 as he enters his second season. Tyler Huntley has a Pro Bowl berth on his resume but the only way he knocks off DTR is if the hip injury that ended his rookie season continues to be an issue.
Running Backs
Starter: Jerome Ford
Backup: D'Onta Formeman, Nyheim Hines, Nick Chubb
Others in line: Pierre Strong, Jr.
In no way will Jerome Ford overtake Nick Chubb as the starter but with Chubb not yet cleared to play, Ford is the placeholder. D'Onta Foreman will take snaps from him and might be the superior option but the coaching staff seems to think highly of Ford.
The Browns will likely still use both even when Chubb returns. The star running back is coming off a torn ACL and MCL and shouldn't be thrown to the wolves. Cleveland needs to bring him back slowly with the intention of getting him as close as possible to 100 percent by the end of the year — which is when they can really lean on him.
Nyheim Hines is also still not cleared to practice but he believes he's close. He should be the third-down back and return man once healthy. If his injury lingers, there's a chance he goes onto the PUP and if that happens, look for Pierre Strong to make the cut. Strong is a speedy back who can also return kicks. He's on the outside looking in but that could change if durability becomes an issue.
Wide Receivers
Starters: Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore
Backup: Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash
Others in line: David Bell, Michael Woods II
Amari Cooper agreed to a restructured deal on Tuesday, ending his brief holdout. He set the franchise record for receiving yardage in a single game in Week 16 and was the first player in team history to record 1,000 yards two years in a row.
He's going to start with Jerry Jeudy as WR2 and Elijah Moore as WR3. There's a belief Cedric Tillman can push Moore for snaps. There will surely be formations where Tillman takes over for Moore but both will have a role.
Jamari Thrash edges out David Bell but it won't be easy. If the Browns can afford to go thin anywhere else, they might want to keep the Purdue product. Also, don't sleep on Michael Woods who has an unbelievable catch radius.
Tight Ends
Starter: David Njoku
Backup: Jordan Akins, Giovanni Ricci
Others in line: Zaire Mitchell-Paden
David Njoku remains the star at tight end and is coming off his best season as a pro. He led the Browns in receptions with 81 while going for 882 yards and six touchdowns. For years, he's been on the verge of breaking out and that finally happened in 2023.
Jordan Akins returns as TE2 after a mediocre first season in Cleveland. Perhaps the departure of Harrison Bryant will lead to more opportunities for him.
Giovanni Ricci was added in free agency after spending the past several years with the Carolina Panthers. He could have a challenger in Zaire Mitchell-Paden but his experience as a fullback could help him lock down his spot. Cleveland used backup center Nick Harris in this role last year and while Ricci won't be as fun to watch line up in the backfield, he could be very efficient.
Offensive Line
Starters: Jedrick Wills (LT), Joel Bitonio (LG), Ethan Pocic (C), Wyatt Teller (RG), Dawand Jones (RT)
Backup: Jack Conklin (OT), Hakeem Adeniji (OT), Luke Wypler (C/G), Michael Dunn (G), Zak Zinter (G)
Others in line: James Hudson III (OT), Brian Allen (C), Javon Cohen (G)
The starters from 2023 return but there's one change. Jack Conklin is moved to the bench while Dawand Jones is starting at right tackle. There's nothing from the team confirming this move but it makes sense to keep Jones out there, especially given Conklin's struggles to stay healthy.
It wouldn't be a bad idea to see if he can play left tackle but that's not likely. The coaches seem to like Jedrick Wills, Jr. and will continue to put him out there — once he's cleared that is. Hakeem Adeniji should edge out James Hudson for the other reserve tackle.
Their interior is among the best in the NFL with Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller at guard and Ethan Pocic in the middle. Their reserves are strong as well with Brian Allen — a former starter in the Super Bowl with the Rams — being unable to make it over Luke Wypler. Michael Dunn and rookie Zack Zinter are the backup guards but keep an eye on undrafted rookie Javion Cohen.
Defensive Line
Starters: Myles Garrett (DE), Dalvin Tomlinson (DT), Shelby Harris (DT), Za'Darius Smith (DE)
Backups: Alex Wright (DE), Ogbah Okoronkwo (DE), Michael Hall, Jr. (DT), Quinton Jefferson (DT), Maurice Hurst, Jr. (DT)
Others in line: Siaki Ika (DT), Elijah McGuire (DE)
Myles Garrett leads the way for what Sharp Analysis says is the best front seven in the NFL. The 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year will again have Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, and Za'Darius Smith on the line with him.
Off the bench, Alex Wright and Ogbo Okoronkwo are great rotational pass rushers. They added Michael Hall, Jr. in the draft who will be a reserve along with Quinton Jefferson — who had six sacks for the Jets in 2023. The final spot will come down to Maurice Hurst, Jr. or Siaki Ika. Ideally, the Browns would want to keep Ika due to his size but he was a non-factor as a rookie. He has to prove he can play to keep a spot.
Linebackers
Starters: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jordan Hicks, Devin Bush
Backups: Mohamoud Diabate, Tony Fields II, Nathaniel Watson
Others in line: N/A
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is one of the top off-ball linebackers in the NFL and is joined by Jordan Hicks. An underrated free agent signing, Hicks has experience working with Jim Schwartz and should make an instant impact.
There aren't many players fighting for jobs with the one question being whether they go five or six deep. If they go six, the selection is easy. If not, they might have to decide between Devin Bush and Mohamoud Diabate. Bush has more experience but hasn't lived up to his draft status. Diabate has the tools to be a weapon as an outside linebacker but might not be ready for a full workload.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson, Jr., Greg Newsome II
Backups: Cameron Mitchell, Tony Brown, Justin Hardee
Others in line: Myles Harden
Cornerback has become a great strength for the Browns in recent years. Denzel Ward has turned into a lockdown cornerback and Martin Emerson, Jr. seems to get better with every snap. Greg Newsome has been solid since Jim Schwartz got him to buy into playing the slot.
As a rookie, Cameron Mitchell did well — especially when relieving Newsome in the slot. Tony Brown and Justin Hardee are on the roster but they're primarily special teams studs. Myles Harden is a rookie to watch and might prove to be too good to be exposed to the waiver wire.
Safeties
Starters: Juan Thornhill, Grant Delpit, Rodney McLeod
Backups: D'Anthony Bell, Ronnie Hickman
Others in line: N/A
Juan Thornhill played well at times in 2023 but wasn't consistent. He looks to take a step forward in his second season with Cleveland. His running mate is Grant Delpit, who was a breakout star under Schwartz. Veteran Rodney McLeod might not technically be a starter but he's going to be on the field a lot as he plays his final season in the NFL.
D'Anthony Bell and Ronnie Hickman were both called upon in 2023 due to injuries and they were impressive. They could feasibly start, which highlights just how deep this unit is.
Special Teams
Kicker: Dustin Hopkins
Punter: Corey Bojorquez
Long snapper: Charley Hughlett
Return specialists: Nyheim Hines, Jerome Ford
Dustin Hopkins lost his job to Cameron Dicker with the Los Angeles Chargers and that was a win for the Browns. They added Hopkins right before Week 1 and he had a record-setting campaign. He was recently locked up long-term and has solved their kicking woes.
Corey Bojorquez was re-signed this offseason after proving to be a weapon last year. In low-scoring games, he often set the defense up with great field position, helping Cleveland pull out some narrow wins. Snapping him the ball will again be Charley Hughlett.
Their primary returner will be Nyheim Hines, once healthy. Their second option is Jerome Ford but don't count out James Proche.
Coaching Staff
Head Coach: Kevin Stefanski
Offensive Coordinator: Ken Dorsey
Defensive Coordinator: Jim Schwartz
Special Teams Coach: Bubba Ventrone
Kevin Stefanski is fresh off his second NFL Head Coach of the Year Award. He's still not universally accepted by fans — mostly due to his desire to pass the ball more than run. That's not going to change with Ken Dorsey being signed this offseason but they do hope he can help Watson get back on track.
Dorsey has worked with Josh Allen and Cam Newton in the past and was a positive influence on their development. If he can get Watson comfortable, it will be a huge benefit for the entire offense.
Jim Schwartz is back for a second year and he took home the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Award in 2023. He's an aggressive play-caller who brought the most out of players such as JOK, Grant Delpit, and Myles Garrett.
Bubba Ventrone was also added in 2023 and had a huge impact. Special teams went from an afterthought to a priority. That's evident in their desire to keep special teams aces and have multiple players he's familiar with such as Nyheim Hines and Tony Brown.