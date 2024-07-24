Browns start camp with several names on the inactive list due to injury
By Randy Gurzi
Injuries were the story of the season in 2023 for the Cleveland Browns and they're starting 2024 with several players still not ready to play. On Wednesday, the team was together in Berea preparing to head to West Virginia for their first practice on Thursday at The Greenbrier.
While at their facility, they made a few roster moves — all injury related.
Cleveland knew Nock Chubb would be placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list but he was joined by D'Anthony Bell (shin), Jack Conklin (knee), Jedrick Wills (knee), and Dalvin Tomlinson (knee). They also put two players on the non-football injury list — Nyheim Hines (knee) and Greg Newsome II (hamstring).
Hines hoped to be ready for training camp after missing the 2023 season following a jet ski accident. Perhaps he'll be back soon but for now, the Browns aren't expecting him on the practice field.
For Newsome, not much is known about his injury but it's also not out of the norm for him to be sidelined. Newsome missed roughly 40 percent of his games at Northwestern and since being selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, he's missed another 10 games.
There were rumors this offseason that Newsome could be traded but instead, the Browns picked up the fifth-year option on his contract. That keeps him in Cleveland through 2025 — and he will make $13.77 million next year.
Conklin, Chubb, and Wills are all returning from serious knee injuries. Chubb said he feels behind right now since he hasn't been able to practice, but by all accounts, he's farther along in his rehab than expected. Conklin recently said he was ready to return to the field but apparently will have to wait a little longer.