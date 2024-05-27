Nyheim Hines expects to be ready for Browns training camp
By Randy Gurzi
In need of running back depth to help navigate the potential absence of Nick Chubb early in the season, the Cleveland Browns signed D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines in free agency. Foreman is expected to be the starter in place of Chubb — for however long he's out — while Hines gives them a talented pass-catching option on third downs as well as a solid return man.
Hines also has experience working with new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and special teams coach Bubba Ventrone. The only drawback is that he too is recovering from a knee injury. Hines didn't suffer his on the field though, instead he tore his ACL in a jet ski accident.
That caused the veteran to miss the entire 2022 season. His last appearance was in January of 2023 for the Buffalo Bills but he thinks he will be ready to go by training camp. He also expects to be better than what we saw the last time he was on the field.
“I think people kind of forgot that in Buffalo I was traded. Only played 10 games there, had to learn a new offense [and then] didn’t have the opportunity last year to play,” Hines said per Pro Football Talk. “So, I’m really excited to go out there and prove the offensive threat I am. And I’m just as big of a threat on offense as I am in the return game if it’s passing, catching, kicking, or in empty.”
While playing for Indianapolis, Hines had 1,205 yards rushing and 1,725 receiving with 17 total touchdowns on offense. He added 862 yards and two touchdowns on punt returns and 263 yards on kickoff returns.
In Buffalo, his offensive output was minimal but he added 153 yards on 16 punt returns and 554 yards and two touchdowns on kickoff returns. Even if he doesn't do much on offense for the Browns, his skill as a returner will be a huge plus, especially with the new kickoff rules.