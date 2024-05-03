Browns news: Nyheim Hines, Jerry Jeudy, and rookie numbers revealed
- Hines has diverse interests beyond the football field
- Jeudy is immersing himself in Cleveland sports
- Browns announce rookies' jersey numbers
Cleveland Browns running back Nyheim Hines, 27, is showing the world what a well-rounded guy he is. The former Buffalo Bill posted a video of himself playing the guitar, and it was obvious that he had been practicing and playing the Jonas Brothers song for a while.
Fans responded with rave reviews of the North Carolina native's musical skills; however, they couldn't help envisioning Hines handling a different guitar. That would be the pregame guitar ceremonially smashed before each home game at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Current players generally don't get to do this unless injured, but maybe the Browns will make an exception after seeing the video.
Another new Cleveland Brown, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, 25, is getting immersed in the Cleveland area. One of the best ways to do that is by supporting the other Cleveland sports teams, the Cavaliers or Guardians.
Jeudy recently attended a Cavs playoff game against the Orlando Magic. Donovan Mitchell welcomed Jeudy to Cleveland and gave him a signed jersey after the game. Jeudy was also photographed holding the bejeweled Cavs basketball from his seat.
Getting the Cleveland Browns rookies acclimated
One week ago, the lives of many young men were changed forever when their names were called at the 2024 NFL Draft. The draft is just the beginning of a whirlwind experience for all rookies including the six-person Cleveland Browns rookie class going through preliminary introductions and learning the lay of the "land" in Berea. Those rookies are Michael Hall, Jr, defensive tackle., Zak Zinter, guard, Jamari Thrash wide receiver, Nathaniel Watson linebacker, Myles Harden, cornerback, and Jowon Briggs, defensive tackle.
Browns rookie minicamp will be held from May 10-12 so fans will see the rookies in the orange and brown for the first time soon. In the meantime, their jersey numbers have been released by the Browns. They are as follows: Hall is No. 51; Zinter is No. 71; Thrash is No. 80; N. Watson is No. 40, Harden is No. 26, and Briggs is No. 53.
The rookie number that stands out from the bunch is Thrash who is wearing Jarvis Landry's former number. Thrash, and the Browns draft class, have received mixed reviews from NFL media analysts, but if Thrash can find some Landry magic (minus the injuries), he could prove to be a very interesting rookie to keep an eye on.