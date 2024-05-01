3 Browns draft picks who may not make the 53-man Roster
These 3 rookies don't have a roster spot locked up yet
By Randy Gurzi
Even without a first-round pick (again), the Cleveland Browns feel good about the draft class they’re bringing in this year. Not many of the players will be relied upon too heavily in year one, which isn’t a bad approach.
Instead, players such as Michael Hall, Jr., and Zak Zinter will serve as backups while learning the speed of the pro game. They could eventually start, which is what you want from your early picks.
As for the final rounds, those are always tougher. Here we look at a few late-round picks for the Browns and identify three that might not make the 53-man roster.
3. Jowon Briggs, DT, Cincinnati (7th round)
Cleveland’s top pick was Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall, Jr. Their final pick was Jowon Briggs from Cincinnati.
Even before adding Hall, this group was crowded. Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Harris are projected starters with Maurice Hurst and Quinton Jefferson in the mix as reserves. Throw in 2023 third-round pick Siaki Ika, and that’s five deep before adding the two rookies.
Hall is a lock for the roster but Briggs might not be. He has plenty of potential but is undersized for the nose tackle at 6-foot-1 and 313 pounds. He’s not exactly a 3-tech either which means he has to find the right fit.
Briggs is a powerful player and if any coach can get the most out of him, it’s Jim Schwartz. But it might not be that easy since he’s on the wrong side of a numbers game.