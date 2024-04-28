Browns NFL Draft grades: What are the experts saying about the 2024 class?
There's not much to complain about with the Browns draft class
By Randy Gurzi
The 2024 NFL Draft is complete and the Cleveland Browns selected six rookies throughout the weekend. They started their selections and ended them the same way, by bringing in a defensive tackle.
At No. 54 overall, it was Michael Hall, Jr. from Ohio State. They closed the draft out with Jowon Briggs from Cincinnati at No. 243, which gives them a crowded group of defensive tackles.
In between, they added Zac Zinter, Jamari Thrash, Myles Harden, and Nathaniel Watson. While we gave instant grades for each pick, it's also good to see what others have to say — so let's check around the league and see how the experts are grading Cleveland's selections.
How are the experts grading the Browns draft?
According to Pro Football Focus, they did fine — but not great. The analytical site gives Cleveland a C-plus. They have a brief report on each player but don't break down which picks they lived and which they didn't. Still, that's a passing grade.
NFL.com oddly gave the Browns a D for Day 1 — which they weren't involved in. They naturally took this as an opportunity to once again ding Cleveland for the Deshaun Watson trade. In unrelated news, the dead horse called and said "Stop beating me."
They liked Day 2 much better, giving them an A-minus for Michael Hall, Jr. and Zak Zinter.
Browns draft grade round-up
It was hard to find too many sites that graded all six picks, so let's check each out with the grades the experts did assign.
Round 2, Pick 54: Michael Hall, Jr., DT, Ohio State
NFL.com, Chad Reuter: A-
Akron Beacon Journal, Nate Ulrich: B+
Nick Gray, The Tennessean: C+
Pro Football Network, Derek Tate: A-
DPD Grade: B-
Round 3, Pick 85: Zak Zinter, OG, Michigan
NFL.com, Chad Reuter: A-
Akron Beacon Journal, Nate Ulrich: B
Nick Gray, The Tennessean: C+
Pro Football Network, Derek Tate: B-
DPD Grade: B-
Round 5, Pick No. 156: Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville
USA Today, Ayrton Ostly: C+
Pro Football Network, Derek Tate: C+
DPD Grade: C+
Round 6, Pick 206: Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State
USA Today, Ayrton Ostly: B+
Pro Football Network, Derek Tate: C+
DPD Grade: B
Round 7, Pick 227: Myles Harden, CB, South Dakota
USA Today, Ayrton Ostly: B+
Pro Football Network, Derek Tate: B
DPD Grade: B-
Round 7, Pick 243: Jowon Briggs, DT, Cincinnati
USA Today, Ayrton Ostly: C+
Pro Football Network, Derek Tate: B
DPD Grade: D
It seems as if most of the grades were fairly similar outside of Jowon Briggs. Here's to hoping the others are right since the pick seemed confusing when it was announced. Having said that, if we're only questioning one pick — and the 243rd overall at that — then this was a great weekend.