Nyheim Hines thinks new Browns RB room is like 'thunder and lightning'
Hines is bringing back vintage New York Giants lingo when talking about the 2024 Browns
Nyheim Hines is going old school with his description of the 2024 Browns running back room. He describes it as "thunder and lightning." Those of us old enough to remember the New York Giants running back tandem of Tiki Barber and Ron Dayne remember the thunder and lightning lingo.
Hines believes that he and Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford have different skill sets that complement each other which is where his thunder and lightning reference originates. It's worth noting that his comments were made before the signing of D'Onta Foreman so that's why his name isn't mentioned.
Hines isn't wrong. He's more of a passing back while Chubb and Ford are the grinders who will be carrying the ball. All of this is based on the assumption that Nick Chubb is healthy and plays the majority of the season. It's not a fact set in stone yet as we do not know how his recovery is progressing.
Giants 'thunder and lightning' crew was successful
Tiki Barber and Ron Dayne combined for over 1,700 yards in 2000. Their efforts took the New York Giants to the Super Bowl where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens. Offensive plays were designed for each player catering to Barber's speed and Dayne's power.
Chubb, Ford, Hines, and Foreman have different styles. Presumably, offensive plays will be designed for each of them catering to their skills. You could argue that Chubb, Ford, and Hines are the thunder, and Foreman will be the lightning.
However you analyze it, it needs to be a winning combination that yields at least one 1,000-yard rusher out of the four. The Browns were never able to fully maximize the talents and successes of the Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt dynamic duo in the same season, but they somehow need to figure out how to do it with a bigger running back room in 2024.