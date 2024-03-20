Impact of running back D'Onta Foreman's signing with the Browns
D'Onta Foreman, 27, was signed by the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday to bolster their ground game. Foreman has bounced around the league for the last six seasons, playing or being a practice squad member for six teams during that time. Most recently, he was a member of the Chicago Bears in 2023.
Foreman will reunite with Deshaun Watson who he played with in 2017 in Houston. Both were members of the Texans rookie draft class in 2017. The best season of Foreman's career was in 2022 with the Carolina Panthers when he had 203 rushes for 914 yards and five touchdowns.
He joins a crowded running back room consisting of Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong, John Kelly, and recent free agent addition Nyheim Hines.
What it means for the Browns
We continue to try and read the tea leaves to see how the running back additions reflect on Nick Chubb's rehab progress. He's expected back sometime in 2024, but the timetable remains unclear. Foreman's signing could mean Chubb will not be ready in the early part of the season.
Foreman's signing could also indicate that the 2024 strategy will be featuring a running back by committee with Ford and Foreman leading the way until Chubb is ready to be added into the mix. Hines appears to be more of a passing game target and special teams player. Strong and Kelly remain under contract but could be candidates for the practice squad.
Chubb, 28, is entering the final year of his three-year contract and could potentially be a free agent before the 2025 season. The Browns have repeatedly said that Chubb will be on the roster for 2024 although the Browns have an out built into his contract which would result in $4 million of dead cap if utilized.