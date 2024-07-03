Browns get excellent news on the injury front ahead of training camp
By Randy Gurzi
Jack Conklin just announced some good news. The Cleveland Browns starting right tackle took to Instagram to announce he's ready to return to the field.
Conklin suffered a torn ACL in the Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, ending the season for the two-time All-Pro. The Browns were fortunate to have Dawand Jones waiting in the wings as the rookie fourth-round pick played well in place of Conklin, before he too suffered an injury.
While announcing his return, Conklin thanked his wife and referred to Nick Chubb, who went down with a torn ACL and MCL the week after Conklin. The big offensive lineman called himself Bane while calling Chubb, who is an avid fan of Batman, the Dark Knight.
“Nothing is easy after an injury especially multiple. I could never have made it thru with out my wife [Caitlyn Conklin] she is my rock. I talked to [Nick Chubb] and there may be one dark knight but the first person to rise from the pit was Bane! #Imback“
This news is excellent considering the Browns also saw Jedrick Wills end his season on the IR. By the time they went into the playoffs, they were on their fifth and sixth options at the position.
Browns could have a crowded house at offensive tackle
Assuming all three players are healthy, the Browns will have a dilemma on their hands — albeit a good one. Conklin, Jones, and Wills are all capable starters but there will only be two on the field when the season kicks off.
There's a school of thought that Conklin will begin the season on the bench behind Jones but that might not be the case. As good as Jones was in 2023, Conklin still has the most impressive resume and the biggest paycheck.
New offensive line coach Andy Dickerson will have a say in all of this and hopefully, this will be the worst issue he has to deal with.