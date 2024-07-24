Browns training camp 2024 schedule: full list of dates, joint practices, more
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns have all reported to Berea to start their 2024 training camp. Rookies arrived on July 22 and the veterans followed the day after. They'll spend Thursday at their facility in Ohio before traveling to The Greenbrier in West Virginia on Thursday.
They'll stay out there for 10 days before returning to Berea to finish camp. The time out of state might be brief but players said the experience was positive in 2023 — which was the first year the Browns headed to The Greenbrier.
That camaraderie helped keep the team together despite facing tough obstacles throughout the 2023 campaign. This year, they look to build upon an 11-win season and instill some new offensive wrinkles under Ken Dorsey. Training camp is where it all begins and we have all the dates you need to know listed below.
Cleveland Browns Training Camp Schedule
Date
Practice Type
Time
Thursday, July 25
First Practice - Closed
2:50 pm
Friday, July 26
Closed Practice
TBD
Saturday, July 27
Closed Practice
TBD
Monday, July 29
Closed Practice
TBD
Tuesday, July 30
Closed Practice
TBD
Thursday, Aug. 1
Closed Practice
TBD
Friday, Aug. 2
Closed Practice
9 am
Sunday, Aug. 4
Open to Public
2 pm
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Open to Public
4:15 pm
Thursday, Aug 8
Open to Public
2 pm
Monday, Aug. 12
Open to Public
2 pm
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Open to Public
1:30 pm
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Open to Public
1 pm
Joint Practices with Other NFL Teams
The Cleveland Browns will host the Minnesota Vikings in Preseason Week 2. The game takes place on Aug. 17 at 4:25 but the Browns and Vikings will see each other before then. The two teams will meet on the field for two joint practices. Those will occur on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15. The sessions will be closed to fans.
In years past, there has been criticism from fans due to the fights that tend to break out at these practices. However, players and coaches have been adamant that they get more benefit from these than preseason games — or practice with their teammates alone.
In 2023, the Browns and Philadelphia Eagles had joint practices which served as a proving ground for Cleveland. They not only got to hit someone other than a teammate but they faced off against the defending NFC Champs. The Vikings don't have that same prestige but these two days will be vital nonetheless.
Key Players to Watch
There will be no shortage of story lines to follow, starting with injured players. The Browns were without several stars in 2023 and they begin camp with seven on the injured list. That incudes Nick Chubb, Nyheim Hines, and Greg Newsome II.
Veterans to Watch
Deshaun Watson is the player everyone will keep an eye on. He enters his third season with the Browns but has yet to prove he deserves the massive contract he signed in 2022. He's also coming off shoulder surgery and learning to work with Ken Dorsey.
In addition to Watson, fans will want to see Jerry Jeudy with his new team. Added in a trade with the Denver Broncos, Jeudy is expected to be the No. 2 wideout across from Amari Cooper — who just signed a restructured deal on Tuesday. Other wideouts deserve attention as Cedric Tillman showed up to offseason workouts ready to turn heads and Elijah Moore will try and remind everyone why his addition had us all hyped in 2023.
Defensively, Juan Thornhill is looking to rebound from a subpar 2023 campaign. There are also two newcomers in Jordan Hicks and Quinton Jefferson. Lastly, there's Siaki Ika who was a non-factor in 2023 as a rookie and needs to show improvement in 2024.
Rookies to Watch
Michael Hall, Jr. and Zak Zinter are the easy names for rookies to watch. They were the team's top two picks and while neither should start this year, they're both expected to be key pieces down the road. They don't have to be dominant this summer but if they look out of place, that could be a reason for concern.
Late-round picks Jamari Thrash and Myles Harden are also worth keeping an eye on. Thrash, a fifth-rounder from Louisville, could force his way onto the roster but a talented receiver — perhaps David Bell — would have to be pushed out.
Harden, a cornerback from South Dakota, was taken in Round 7. He has the talent to make it as a developmental prospect but the secondary is crowded. If he stands out, it could get interesting. Will the Browns cut one of their veterans or risk exposing Harden to waivers?