Browns 53-man roster prediction at start of training camp
By Randy Gurzi
Training camp starts this week for the Cleveland Browns and it's safe to say fans everywhere are ready for football to return. Once camps start rolling, things will move quickly as teams decide which players will make their initial 53-man roster.
For the Browns, there are a lot of positions already set. That doesn't mean we won't see some surprises when the final cuts are announced. With that being said, here's a prediction of how that roster could look when the Browns host the Cowboys.
Quarterback (3):
Deshan Watson
Jameis Winston
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
This feels like an easy one with Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the QBs. The only way this changes is if DTR's hip injury is still an issue. If not, Tyler Huntley will prove to be a camp arm.
Running Back (4):
D'Onta Foreman
Jerome Ford
Nyheim Hines
Nick Chubb
If Nick Chubb is placed on the PUP list, he will miss the first six games. He might feel behind but he's still making strides in his rehab. He avoids the list but might still miss the first couple of games. Until then, D'Onta Foreman and Jerome Ford will split duties with Nyheim Hines serving as a receiving back and returner.
Pierre Strong, Jr. is left off the team in this prediction, which isn't an easy move. He's not only a threat to break a bug run but he can return kicks. The same can be said of Ford, however, and the front office seems to have more faith in him than most. That keeps him in town despite the struggles he had down the stretch in 2023.