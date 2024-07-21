5 dark horse roster candidates to watch during Browns training camp
By Randy Gurzi
Rookies report to training camp on Monday and the veterans will be right behind them on Tuesday. Once everyone is at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, practices will kick off on Wednesday, July 24.
For returning players, these next few weeks will be all about shaking off the rust and getting back to work. For some of the new faces, this will be their chance to make an impression and land a spot on the 53-man roster.
With that being said, here are four dark horse candidates who could steal a spot
Ahmarean Brown, Wide Receiver/Returner
Ahmarean Brown had a promising start to his collegiate career, going for 396 yards and seven touchdowns on 21 receptions for Georgia Tech. From there, he fell off and after spending two years with the Yellow Jackets and three with South Carolina, he had 1,136 yards and nine touchdowns on 92 catches.
He's still an intriguing prospect who said in an interview with Noah Weiskopf of The OBR that he ran a 4.28 in the 40-yard dash while preparing for his pro day. He put up a 4.31 officially, which left him disappointed.
The speedster knows it will take more than that to make this roster — and also understands being 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds doesn't help him either. That's why he's eager to get to work and wants to try his hand as a returner.
"A guy my size, you have to be able to do more than one thing to stay on the field," Brown told Noah Weiskopf of The OBR. "I'm here for the team, I'm here to help us in any way that I possibly can and me being a returner is for sure something I'm looking forward to."
Brown didn't return the ball much during his NCAA days but if he can prove to be a weapon on special teams, he might force the team's hand.