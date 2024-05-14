Browns' hilarious Week 1 schedule reveal features a healthy dose of Stephen A. Smith
This story isn't really as much a Browns story as it's a Cowboys story (sorry). It's also maybe a Stephen A Smith story. And who's to even say it's a story at all?
On Monday, the slow drip that is the NFL schedule release revealed that the Browns and Cowboys were playing Week 1. And Tom Brady's announcing it! There surely won't be any cringey moments there.
But since the Browns didn't get to break the news themselves – that honor went to Brady and Michael Strahan at some sort of weird corporate event – the team did what every team does for their schedule drop: made an over-produced video referencing some sort of slightly-topical pop culture reference from the last half decade. And any time any team plays the Cowboys, usually Stephen A. Smith is involved, some way or another. Like this!
It is, admittedly, good content. There are going to be so many kinda-lame team tweets coming in the next 2-3 days, so it's nice to see the Browns avoid referencing, like, an Avengers movie that came out 6 years ago or something. Sometimes you just have to play the hits, and the Browns understand that. Stephen A. Smith content always plays.