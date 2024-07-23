Why Browns fans should still be worried after Amari Cooper's new deal
By Ryan Heckman
Just over a month ago, there was trouble brewing between the Cleveland Browns and star wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Cooper was not present for mandatory minicamp and the message was pretty clear: he wanted a new deal.
After all, why wouldn't he? Take a look around the league. Everybody's getting one, why shouldn't he? Cooper is coming off a career year in Cleveland and still has plenty of football left in him. But, would the Browns decide to pay the man?
Tuesday afternoon, the news finally broke. Cooper and the Browns had come to an agreement, but it wasn't the type of agreement you might have thought was coming.
No, Cooper didn't get a monster extension. He didn't even get multiple years. Instead, the Browns simply agreed to write him a bigger check for 2024 and call it even.
It's not all sunshine and rainbows for Amari Cooper and the Browns
Is it a positive that Cooper and the Browns were able to come to an agreement? Absolutely.
Here's the thing though: Cooper may have gotten more money this year, but he wasn't guaranteed a thing after the 2023 campaign. While all of his fellow receivers around the league are breaking records, securing long-term guarantees and stability, and landing massive contract extensions, Cooper's new deal only guarantees him ... this year.
Sure, a little extra cash is nice for one year. But, Cooper is still a free agent in 2025. And, with the way wideouts are getting paid and the Browns' unwillingness to pay him long-term, fans should be worried about next offseason.
Are we really supposed to believe Jerry Jeudy is going to become the alpha on this roster? Because, we haven't seen it in Denver. Why should it be any different in Cleveland? And, if Jeudy isn't expected to be the alpha, who is?
Elijah Moore is a free agent next year, and speaking of inconsistency, hello Mr. Moore. David Bell hasn't quite panned out. Cedric Tillman? Is he going to take a big step?
Truly, who is going to be the alpha in 2025?
It sure doesn't appear to be Cooper; at least, that's what the Browns are telling us with this latest move. They're willing to go in on the 2024 season, but nothing more. When it comes to Cooper's long-term security as a Brown, the organization refuses to make it happen.
And that, folks, should worry the fan base. Because, there's a real possibility this wide receiver room looks a complete and total mess in 2025.