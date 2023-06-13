4 Cleveland Browns who are playing their final season with the team
By Greg Newland
2. Cleveland Browns Guard, Wyatt Teller
Wyatt Teller is another one of those puzzling players. The Browns traded a sixth-round pick for him in 2019 and he shined instantly. He's a phenomenal athlete in the wide zone scheme and sticks to bodies in the open field and has his own pancake-blocking highlight real.
The issue is, after his big contract extension in 2021 and a few minor ankle injuries, his run blocking has gotten worse, and he struggles tremendously in pass protection. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen one player so good at one thing, and so bad at another.
Teller has a nasty contract with three void years on it, but I still think Berry could be willing to release him (or preferably trade him) before the start of the 2024 season. I struggled to pick between Teller and Joel Bitonio for this slot. Everyone loves Bitonio, but remember, he isn’t getting any younger.
Bill Callahan gets a lot of credit for being an offensive line guru of a coach, but he has his work cut out for him in 2023. He has two tackles who have had injury issues and struggle with the speed rush, and he has two guards who are elite run blockers and struggle in pass protection.