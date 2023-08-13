4 Cleveland Browns who stood out on offense against Washington
Against the Washington Commanders, these four Cleveland Browns stood out on offense
3. Miller Forristall, Tight End
Miller Forristall had a great performance in Friday's preseason action. Forristall caught every pass thrown his way and racked up four receptions for 66 yards.
Forristall, who is competing for a roster spot with Harrison Bryant and Zaire Mitchell-Paden, started making a nice case for why he should get some playing time this season. The 25-year-old going into his third season out of Alabama has not seen much playing time to begin his career and is looking to finally make some plays in the regular season.
In his career thus far Forristall has played in six games, none of which he has started, and has never recorded a reception — which is hard when you only have a singular target in your career. However, as mentioned before Forristall is giving the Brown's coaching staff a reason to give him some snaps after his performance in the first preseason game.
In an offense that has David Njoku, Forristall will not be starting any games unless Njoku is out for a game. He still has a chance to make the roster as Bryant the Browns TE2 of the last few seasons has struggled this offseason and is currently out with a non-football health issue.
There's no reported timetable for Bryant's return to football activity. So if he's still out by the time the regular season starts, and Forristall keeps making some noise in the preseason games, the Browns will likely keep him on their 53-man roster or at the very least a practice squad member.