4 Cleveland Browns who stood out on offense against Washington
Against the Washington Commanders, these four Cleveland Browns stood out on offense
2. Austin Watkins, Jr., Wide Receiver
On a team that has a large quantity of talent at the wide receiver position, Austin Watkins, Jr. was the one who stood out the most in Friday's action. Watkins had a great game catching six of eight passes thrown his way for 71 yards including a 19-yard catch on a 4th-and-6 during Cleveland's final drive of the night.
That final drive is also when he stood out the most. Catching two passes for 28 yards. He was targeted two more times on the final drive but was just overthrown in the end zone for a touchdown, and unable to make a catch with two Washington defenders draped over him for the two-point conversion.
The former USFL wideout didn't catch a touchdown as he did in the Hall of Fame game, but he led the team in both receptions and receiving yards. He did play a majority of the snaps in the second half. Nonetheless, the 25-year-old receiver has played well in both preseason games thus far.
At arguably the most competitive position on the team, Watkins is looking like a hidden gem the Browns might not be able to let go. Watkins has been fun to watch in the first two preseason games and fans should expect to see more of the same in the next two matchups vs the Eagles and Chiefs.