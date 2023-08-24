4 Cleveland Browns who could be traded before the start of the 2023 season
These 4 players are on the roster bubble and could be traded by the Cleveland Browns ahead of Week 1 roster cuts
By Randy Gurzi
3. Nick Harris, Center
Entering the 2022 season, the Browns were ready to start Nick Harris at center. They had just released J.C. Tretter in a cap-saving move and were expecting big things from the Washington product.
Unfortunately, his season ended before it began. Harris suffered a knee injury on their second snap of the preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was out for the year.
Ethan Pocic, who was signed away from the Seattle Seahawks, wound up taking over and was an excellent fit. He finished as one of the top centers in the league according to Pro Football Focus. Pocic was rewarded with a three-year extension for his efforts, making him the No. 1 center for the next few seasons in Cleveland.
Harris is now healthy and has done well so far in the preseason. He would be a fine No. 2 but the Browns also added Luke Wypler out of Ohio State in the 2023 NFL Draft. Wypler has been working at guard during the offseason but his natural spot remains in the middle of the line.
Should the Browns decide he's ready to be the primary backup, they could elect to see if anyone would be interested in adding Harris, who is in the final year of his deal, as a potential starter. This could be a win-win allowing Harris to play this season and the Browns would get something in return rather than watch him leave in the 2024 offseason.