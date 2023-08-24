4 Cleveland Browns who could be traded before the start of the 2023 season
These 4 players are on the roster bubble and could be traded by the Cleveland Browns ahead of Week 1 roster cuts
By Randy Gurzi
2. Harrison Bryant, Tight End
A fourth-round pick in 2020 out of Florida Atlantic, Harrison Bryant is one of the better No. 3 tight ends in the NFL. In three seasons with the Browns, he has 76 receptions for 710 yards with seven touchdowns. He's never had fewer than 21 receptions in a season or under 233 yards.
He did have a shot at being the TE2 last year and while his numbers were down, the offense was also limited with Jacoby Brissett under center. Brissett was a fan favorite, but he wasn't exactly pushing the ball downfield very often.
Looking ahead to 2023, the Browns should have a stronger focus on the aerial attack and that will mean more wide receivers will be on the field. It should also mean fewer sets with two tight ends, and it's probably going to be rare they go with three of them.
That means Bryant's not likely to see the field as much this season. Like others on this list, he's entering the final year of his deal and has the skill set to do more than will be asked of him in Cleveland. The Browns also have a potential replacement in Miller Forristall, who has been playing well in the preseason.
Bryant might not get the Browns a lot in terms of trade compensation but it could help them stockpile a few late-round picks in 2024 while not having a major impact on their game plan this year.