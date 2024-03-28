4 Cleveland Browns who won't make the 53-man roster in 2024
Making the Browns roster in 2024 won't be easy
By Randy Gurzi
1. Tyler Huntley, QB
When the Browns signed Tyler Huntley, it led to immediate speculation.
Cleveland typically carries four quarterbacks into training camp but this time, they signed someone who made the Pro Bowl recently for the QB4 role. Huntley — who truly shouldn't have made it to the Pro Bowl — was selected in 2022 after he started four games in place of Lamar Jackson.
Huntley finished with 658 yards, two touchdowns, and three picks while leading the Ravens to a 2-2 record. For his career, he's made nine starts and is 3-6 with 1,957 yards and an 8-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He's also put up 509 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Baltimore elected not to retain him in 2024, and he wound up signing with the Browns who already have Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The theories that followed his arrival included Watson being behind in his rehab, Winston backing out of his deal that had yet to be signed, and DTR being on the bubble.
In the end, Huntley is going to be the odd man out. Barring an injury, he's going to be released before the start of the regular season. But considering he signed for the league minimum and had very little interest on the open market, he could wind up being a practice squad candidate.