4 defensive prospects Browns need to monitor at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine
Which defensive prospects should the Cleveland Browns focus on during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?
By Randy Gurzi
3. Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
Again, free agency could play a major role in the Browns decision-making in Round 2. If they don't keep any or their linebackers such as Anthony Walker, or Sione Takitaki, they could lean toward a linebacker with their first pick. The same could be said for defensive tackle.
Cleveland has several players hitting free agency at the defense of tackle position, including Maurice Hurst, Shelby Harris, and Jordan Elliot. They might want to try to bring some of the back, but there are no guarantees there. Elliott did well in 2023 but was inconsistent for much of his tenure. Hurst was a great addition but has a long injury history. Harris was also a solid signing but is approaching his mid-30s and could command more than Cleveland wants to pay.
For that reason, the Browns should be paying attention to defensive tackles in the 2024 NFL scouting combine. One prospect they need to monitor closely is Braden Fiske from Florida State. Fiske has the desired size for a three-tech, standing 6-foot-5 and 297 pounds. He's capable of splitting double-teams, holds his own in run defense, and can push the pocket when it comes to rushing the passer.
As good as he's been, Fiske had only one season at a power conference program — starting his career at Western Michigan. He can use these workouts to shed any doubts about his ability and perhaps ensure he's selected on Day 2.