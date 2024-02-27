4 defensive prospects Browns need to monitor at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine
Which defensive prospects should the Cleveland Browns focus on during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?
By Randy Gurzi
1. Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
There are a whole lot of Ohio State fans who are also Cleveland Browns fans, and sometimes they're not too happy when Michigan players are added to their favorite NFL team. But they should make an exception for Kris Jenkins.
We've already noted Cleveland's potential needs at defensive tackle and Jenkins would be the perfect answer. He stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 305 pounds making him an ideal fit as a 3-tech next to Dalvin Tomlinson. Jenkins finished his career with the Wolverines with 113 tackles, 8.5 for a loss, and 4.5 sacks.
He's not known for getting after the quarterback and while it helps when your 3-tech can do this, the Browns do have several players who can bring the heat in the passing game. What they need to do is ensure they continue to hold their own against the run and Jenkins can do exactly that.
While at Michigan, he proved to have incredibly strong hands and he knew how to use them to get away from blockers. He could shut down the rushing attack and often had his best games in the biggest moments — and Michigan had some huge moments over the past two years. Jenkins is a player to watch during the Combine as he could raise his stock if he shows some excellent agility in drills, since we already know he should show out when it comes to power testing.