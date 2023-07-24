4 early takeaways from Cleveland Browns 2023 training camp
• The Browns are in a new home for training camp in 2023
• Andrew Berry is focused on the end game
• Deshaun Watson is the new face of the franchise
By Randy Gurzi
3. Browns know the season is a marathon, not a sprint
One of the more tiresome narratives out there is that head coach Kevin Stefanski and perhaps even general manager Andrew Berry are on a short leash. There are even those who believe there could be an overhaul if the Browns struggle in the first four games — even though those same people admit it's a gauntlet to start the year.
Sadly, when a fan base has seen so many firings over the past two decades this is bound to happen. The whole "fire everyone now" approach has never worked but for some, it's hard to let go of this concept that fear of being fired will motivate everyone.
The truth is, Jimmy Haslam is finally exercising patience and 2023 is standing separate from 2022. No one could possibly believe the Browns expected to go far last year with Jacob Brissett (who is 18-30 lifetime as a starter) — and that includes Haslam.
Instead, 2022 was all about preparing for this year when they had their franchise quarterback. And while Berry and the rest of the front office wants to see a fast start, they know the finish matters even more.
Cleveland has a huge opportunity thanks to this schedule. If they can reel off a few wins, they can have an advantage in the AFC North. Even if that doesn't happen, there's no way they're pulling the plug on this season. The days of panicking are over. And it's okay to embrace it.