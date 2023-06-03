4 Former Cleveland Browns players who might be done in the NFL
By Randy Gurzi
The old saying that the NFL stands for "Not For Long" often holds true. That's been the case for a few former Cleveland Browns players who were once promising members of their team but now could be seeing their careers come to a close.
Here, we look at four former Cleveland players who have yet to find a home in 2023 and even if they do, there might not be much left for them.
4. Former Browns OL, Chris Hubbard
Chris Hubbard had an up-and-down tenure with Cleveland, which lasted five years. After spending four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hubbard agreed to terms on a five-year deal worth $37.5 million. He followed Todd Haley who was his offensive coordinator with the Steelers but stayed much longer than the coach.
At first, Hubbard was far from a popular player as he struggled some at right tackle. But he then became a very valuable member of the team when he moved to swing tackle in 2020. He also gained favor when he restructured his deal to remain in Cleveland and played guard as well when needed.
As good as he wound up being, he suffered a dislocated knee cap and tore ligaments as well late in the 2020 campaign and continued to have issues staying healthy. He finished the 2021 season on the IR with only one game under his belt and played only four games in 2022.
He's now 32 years old and while many linemen play beyond that age, the knee issues might be enough to have ended his career.