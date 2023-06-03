4 Former Cleveland Browns players who might be done in the NFL
By Randy Gurzi
3. Former Browns S, Karl Joseph
In 2020, the Browns were able to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season. One of the reasons for their success was a coaching overhaul as Kevin Stefanski took over for Freddie Kitchens. There was also a new general manager in town, with Andrew Berry replacing John Dorsey.
Those two worked well together to bring in fresh talent and including Karl Joseph, a former first-round pick for the Raiders back in 2016. Joseph, who had fallen out of favor with Jon Gruden, played in 14 games with eight starts for the Browns.
Joseph finished with 67 tackles and a pick but was not retained in 2021. Instead, he signed with the Steelers where he played in just two games during that season. He was brought back last year but an ankle injury sent him to the IR.
Even with the loss of Terrell Edmunds, the Steelers haven't brought back Joseph which isn't a great sign for him. As pointed out by Matthew Marczi of Steelers Depot, Joseph "hardly played" over the past two seasons and that leads to a belief there will be very little market for him — if any.
At just 29 years of age, it's tough to think he could be done but that can often be the case for hard-hitting safeties such as Joseph.