4 Former Cleveland Browns players who might be done in the NFL
By Randy Gurzi
2. Former Browns RB, Kareem Hunt
Another player who is still very young but put his body through a lot is Kareem Hunt. A 2017 third-round pick out of Toledo, Hunt led the NFL in rushing yards during his rookie campaign. As a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, he had 2,151 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground and another 833 yards and 10 touchdowns on 79 receptions. All that was in just 27 games.
Hunt was then released as a video surfaced of him in an altercation with a female. A Cleveland native, he was given his second shot with his hometown team and he didn't disappoint.
Following an eight-game suspension, he played sparingly in 2019 but then in 2020, he was electric. Hunt wound up playing in 16 games and started five as Nick Chubb dealt with a knee injury. He finished with 841 yards on the ground and 304 through the air — for a total of 1,145 yards from scrimmage with 11 total touchdowns.
Unfortunately, a huge part of what made Hunt so exciting might have contributed to his downfall. Hunt played with reckless abandon and finished every run by embracing contact. That led to him missing time in 2021 and despite a quick start to the 2022 campaign, he never looked the same.
Once the year was over, reports surfaced that the Browns were moving on, believing he had lost a step. It appears others feel the same since his market has been non-existent.