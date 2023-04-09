Browns rumor: Door shut on any hope of a Kareem Hunt return
The writing was on the wall for Kareem Hunt last season as he clearly lost a step with the Cleveland Browns, but many didn't want to see it. Hunt, who averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry was far from the impactful player we saw early in his career.
Despite this, there was a belief he would be traded during the season (as he requested) but even with a mid-round grade being the asking price, there were no interested parties. Dots might have been connected by fans, who thought the Eagles or Bills could be interested, but nothing ever materialized.
Then, he became a free agent and it started again. The question of who would land Kareem Hunt resurfaced and again, the Bills and Eagles were named as targets — among other clubs. But as Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com says, not a single rumor of interest has made the news wires and Hunt has become a forgotten man.
"Did I think he’d be a prime free agent? No. Did I think he’d be a forgotten man? Absolutely not. There hasn’t been a single rumor of him visiting with a team."- Pluto, Cleveland.com
With no one showing any interest, and Cleveland featuring Jerome Ford as the primary RB2 option at the moment, a potential reunion between Hunt and his hometown team seemed possible. But now, that too has been debunked as Pluto says that Cleveland believes the former league-leading rusher has lost his speed and has no plans on bringing him back.
Hunt's fall is sadly far too common with running backs. At just 27 years of age, he's already seeing his career take a dip and is considered an "older player."
Of course, Hunt also plays with a reckless abandon that shortens his shelf life — similar to players such as Marion Barber or Devonta Freeman. He's never been one to shy away from contact, instead choosing to run violently into defenders. It helped him become the player we saw gain 1,145 yards from scrimmage in 2020 but also led to injuries in 2021 and his sudden loss of explosion.
Also hurting his chances of finding a new home this offseason is the fact that this incoming running back class is loaded. Most teams would rather draft a younger player who has a more affordable contract and fresh legs.
Hunt could still get a shot before the season begins, and he's far from the only veteran running back getting no attention. But that chance won't come in Clevaland.