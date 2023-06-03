4 Former Cleveland Browns players who might be done in the NFL
By Randy Gurzi
1. Former Browns WR, Jarvis Landry
It's hard to find any player who endeared themselves to as many fans in Cleveland as quickly as Jarvis Landry did. Landry, a former second-round pick from LSU, was fresh off a 117-reception campaign with the Miami Dolphins — which happened to be the most catches in the NFL that year.
Even with the reception crown, Miami was unwilling to agree to his contract request and eventually, he was traded to the Browns in exchange for a fourth and seventh-round draft pick. He then signed a five-year, $75.5 million extension with Cleveland.
Landry's addition has been seen as the catalyst for their turnaround from a franchise that went 1-31 in two seasons to a serious football team. In his four seasons, the Browns were competitive and even made the playoffs in 2020. He topped the 1,000-yard mark just once but still had a very respectable 288 receptions for 3,560 yards and 15 touchdowns.
However, he didn't finish the final year of his deal as he was showing signs of slowing down and had started to deal with injuries — something which was new to him. Cleveland ended up making a move for Amari Cooper and Landry was let go. He then joined the New Orleans Saints, signing a one-year deal with his laundry team.
Landry started out with a bang, catching seven passes for 114 yards in Week 1. However, he had just 18 receptions for 158 yards in the other eight games he suited up for.
Still just 30 years of age, Landry could be in danger of being done in the NFL due to the nagging injuries that plagued him in 2021 and 2022. For a player who was never the fastest, losing a step could be detrimental.