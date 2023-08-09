4 free agent running backs the Cleveland Browns can sign to fill in for Jerome Ford
By Randy Gurzi
1. Ezekiel Elliott
As it stands right now, there hasn't been a lot of interest in Ezekiel Elliott. The No. 4 overall pick from the 2016 NFL Draft was once one of the most dominant running backs in the NFL — but fell off quite a bit in recent years.
This past season, Elliott averaged just 3.8 yards per carry which was a career low. However, he continued to get carries since the Dallas Cowboys were trying to justify his massive salary. They even allowed him to get the majority of the red zone attempts — after Tony Pollard did the heavy lifting — which led to Zeke racking up 12 touchdowns in what should be his final season in Dallas (there are rumors he could come back after all).
Elliott remains an intriguing name among the Cleveland fan base not only due to the success he had in the NFL but also where he played collegiately. The two-time rushing leader is also still loved for his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
In three years in Columbus, Elliott racked up 3,961 yards and 43 touchdowns. He went over 1,800 yards in both his sophomore and junior campaigns, which led to him becoming a top-five pick.
With Dallas, he has 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns in seven season. However, he's clearly lost a step and could still try and command more money than the Browns would be willing to pay.
There seem to be more affordable options that would fill the need just as well but as long as Zeke is on the market, there will be ties made to Cleveland.