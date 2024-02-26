4 free agents in Browns range after cap surge
After the salary cap hike, these four free agents are suddenly in range for the Cleveland Browns in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
Recently, the NFL gave out some good news for every franchise when they announced the 2024 salary cap. There were expectations the cap would increase but the number wound up being roughly $13 million more than predicted, coming in at $255.4 million. For the Cleveland Browns, this will be a huge help for them as they're now going to have more wiggle room this offseason.
Of course, they first have to make a few moves since they're still around $6 million over the cap. A couple of restructures, and even an extension or two, should be enough to not only get them under the cap for 2024 but to also give them enough cap space to make a few additions. With that being said, here are four players who are now realistic targets thanks to the salary cap hike.
4. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
A former first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons, Calvin Ridley missed a lot of time before taking the field for the Jaguars this year. Ridley stepped away from the game due to mental health concerns in 2021 after just five games. The Falcons traded him to Jacksonville, who was willing to wait on him as he was suspended for the entire 2022 campaign due to violating the league's gambling rules.
He came back in 2023 and recorded 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. It was a strong campaign for him but Ridley likely expected more considering he was joining forces with Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars were a disappointment overall and that could lead to Ridley looking elsewhere.
Cleveland should kick the tires on Ridley, whose addition would give them a scary duo when paired with Amari Cooper.