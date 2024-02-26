4 free agents in Browns range after cap surge
After the salary cap hike, these four free agents are suddenly in range for the Cleveland Browns in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
2. Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle Seahawks
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was good during his first two seasons with the Browns but those campaigns were overshadowed by what he did in 2023. JOK turned into an absolute star for Cleveland, finishing with a team-high 101 tackles with 20 of those going for a loss. He added 3.5 sacks, six pass defenses, and two interceptions.
The additions on the defensive line helped free JOK up to use his instincts and athletic ability to attack the ball carrier. The results spoke for themselves as he's now one of the top players in need of an extension heading into the 2024 season. He could also be getting acquainted with some new faces in the linebacker room.
Anthony Walker, Jr., Sione Takitaki, and Jacob Phillips are all set for free agency. It's likely they only bring one back — with Takitaki the top candidate — meaning they need at least one more starting-caliber player. Instead of looking for someone who can simply start, the Browns could swing for the fences and target Jordyn Brooks.
A former first-round pick, Brooks spent the past four seasons in Seattle — and the Seahawks declined the fifth-year option in his rookie deal. That means he will hit free agency after racking up 513 tackles in four years. Brooks has topped 100 tackles in each of the past three seasons, even going as high as 184 in 2021.
Brooks finished this last campaign with 111 tackles, 4.5 sacks, one forcced fumble, and one pick-six. He would cost quite a bit to land but Brooks could be a dynamic piece of the puzzle for Jim Schwartz if he joined.