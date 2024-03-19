4 free agents the Browns will regret not signing in 2024
These signings would have been huge for the Browns
By Randy Gurzi
1. Zack Moss, RB
As much as Nick Chubb means to this team, the Browns know he's not expected to be himself in Week 1. The line has been that he's expected back "sometime in 2024." Perhaps he shocks the world and is back immeditely, but it's more likely he misses the first few weeks of the season as he works his way back from a torn ACL and MCL.
With that being the case, the Browns need someone who could fill in while Chubb is recovering. It would also be advisable to have a solid No. 2 back who could alternate during the season, that way Chubb doesn't get overworked. Having him back at 100 percent in December and January is more important than having him there in October.
So far, all they've done is add another running back coming off a knee injury. Nyheim Hines tore his ACL last season while with the Buffalo Bills and signed a one-year deal in Cleveland. He's a good receiving back and a solid returner but the injury is a concern. He's also not exactly a workhorse to fill in for Chubb either.
That's why they'll regret not signing Zack Moss, who was part of the trade sending Hines to Buffalo in 2022. Moss landed with the Cincinnati Bengals on a two-year, $8 million deal. That's not much more than they gave Hines on annual average and Moss proved he can carry the load. In place of an injured Jonathan Taylor, he started eight games for the Colts and finished the year with 794 yards and five touchdowns.
Cleveland continues to show faith in Jerome Ford, who had decent numbers overall. But when you take out his chunk plays, it leaves a lot to be desired. That's not likely to change in 2023 if they lean on him again at any point.