Browns: Jerome Ford's struggles broken down with unbelievable stat

Here are the numbers that tell the true story of Jerome Ford's 2023 season for the #Browns.



- 813 yards on 204 carries for 4.0 YPC

- 8 breakaway runs for 266 yards

- 266/813 yards came on big plays (32.7%)



If you remove just those 8 carries from his season-long totals:



- 547… pic.twitter.com/MHYoegOkGa