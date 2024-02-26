Browns would be foolish not to pursue underrated RB with ties to new coach
Could Ken Dorsey help the Cleveland Browns add some running back insurance during free agency?
By Randy Gurzi
With the NFL set to open free agency in a matter of weeks, the Cleveland Browns are one of many teams expected to be active. They might not make a huge splash — despite fans' desires for someone such as Mike Evans — but they'll once again use free agency to help fill out their roster.
One area they need to focus on will be running back. Nick Chubb is expected to make it back from his gruesome knee injury but the idea that he will be out there in Week 1 feels like wishful thinking. With that being the case, the Browns need someone who can carry the load until he does return, and then be a capable No. 2 back when Chubb is on the field.
Thankfully, there are several options in free agency including one who has ties to Cleveland's newest offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey. That back is Devin Singletary who spent the first four years of his career with the Buffalo Bills before joining the Houston Texans in 2023.
While in Buffalo, Singletary averaged 4.7 yards per attempt with his best campaign coming in 2021 when he had 870 yards and seven touchdowns. He spent one season with Dorsey as his offensive coordinator and had 1,099 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns.
If Devin Singletary hits the open market, the Browns have to pursue him
The only question is whether or not the Texans will let Singletary hit free agency. He originally signed to be the No. 2 back behind Dameon Pierce but wound up starting 10 games. He had 898 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and 193 yards on 30 receptions.
Singletary has never been seen as a workhorse back but he's proven to be capable of running the ball 20 times per game when needed. In Cleveland, he would be a more consistent option than Jerome Ford but could still work in tandem with him until Chubb was back at 100 percent.
His presence would allow Chubb to take his time and ensure he's fully healthy before putting the pads on and then Singletary could slide into the RB2 role, providing an option that could keep Chubb from being overworked during the season. The goal will be to have Chubb playing his best down the stretch and into the playoffs. Bringing in Singletary would allow that to happen.