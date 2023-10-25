4 huge trade ideas for Cleveland Browns that could reshape division race for 2023
The Cleveland Browns are on the heels of the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North and could take over the division with these four trade ideas
By Randy Gurzi
3. Chase Young, EDGE, Washington Commanders
Despite not picking up the fifth-year option in his rookie deal, the Washington Commanders still insist that Chase Young is in their plans for the future. However, teams say this all the time before making deals and that could be a smokescreen to try and jack up the asking price.
A former standout at Ohio State, Young was the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and has been good when he's on the field, but unfortunately, he has missed a lot of time. Young sat out eight games in 2021 and then missed 14 in 2022.
Throughout his four seasons in the NFL, he's appeared in just 33 games but has 89 tackles and 14 sacks. Washington might ask for at least a second-round pick and Young would then look for a long-term deal. Andrew Berry would need to work his magic but if he can, this would give them a long-term answer across from Myles Garrett — who is having the best season of his career.
That might feel like too many pass rushers, but Jim Schwartz would have no problem getting those two on the field at the same time as Za'Darius Smith while sprinkling in Ogbo Okoronkwo. Opposing teams would have to pick their poison and no decision would be the right one for them.