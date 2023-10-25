4 huge trade ideas for Cleveland Browns that could reshape division race for 2023
The Cleveland Browns are on the heels of the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North and could take over the division with these four trade ideas
By Randy Gurzi
2. Taylor Heinicke, QB, Atlanta Falcons
P.J. Walker deserves a lot of credit for what he's done so far this season. After being called up from the practice squad, he's appeared in two games and led the offense to game-winning drives in each. Even so, his numbers leave a lot to be desired.
Walker has completed just 50 percent of his attempts (33-of-66) for 370 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. One of those picks was late in the win over the San Francisco 49ers and nearly cost them the game.
Again, he's done about as well as can be expected but if the Browns are concerned at all about Deshaun Watson's long-term health, they need to make a move for a better No. 2. One option would be Taylor Heinicke, who is currently the backup with the Atlanta Falcons.
Heinicke rose to prominence when he threw for over 300 yards in relief of Alex Smith in the 2020 playoffs. He was unable to lead Washington to the win over Tampa Bay but was praised for a gritty performance.
In his career, Heinicke has 25 starts and is 12-12-1. He's completed 63.9 percent of his passing attempts for 5,745 yards with 34 touchdowns and 24 picks. He would be an upgrade over Walker and with Atlanta fully committed to Desmond Ridder, they might be able to tempt them to send him to Cleveland in exchange for a fourth or maybe even a fifth-round selection.
That would be worth knowing they have a solid No. 2 quarterback they can lean on.