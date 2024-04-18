4 insane things the Browns could do in the 2024 NFL Draft
Could the Cleveland Browns get crazy during the NFL Draft?
By Randy Gurzi
3. Avoid taking an OT on Day 2
Another area of frustration for the Cleveland fan base revolves around Jedrick Wills. The first player Andrew Berry selected as a GM, Wills was chosen 10th overall in 2020 out of Alabama.
As a rookie, he did well enough to give the team hope he was the long-term answer at left tackle. Since then, he’s been trending in the wrong direction.
For much of the past three seasons, fans have been begging for change but the Browns have continued to roll with Wills. They even picked up the fifth-year option in his rookie deal, locking him in for 2024.
Looking at the incoming draft class, this feels like the perfect time to draft a replacement. This class is loaded and the Browns might even find someone in Round 3 who would be capable of being the backup for a year and then take over full-time in 2025.
Then again, they could surprise everyone and pass on a lineman altogether on Day 3.
That might sound like a terrible idea but this front office seems to think more highly of Wills than the fan base does. And while every report has them eyeing offensive tackles, Berry isn’t going to reach. If the player he wants is gone, he’s going to go with the top person on his board and that could lead to them ignoring this need once again.