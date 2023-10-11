4 Keys to Victory for the Cleveland Browns in Week 6
• Avoid becoming one dimensional
• Pressure Brock Purdy
• Limit YAC
• Play takeaway
Key to Victory No. 3: Constant pressure
The Browns are built to apply pressure to quarterbacks. Pressure is the foundational element of Jim Schwartz’ defense. If they're going to have any modicum of success against the 49ers on Sunday, keeping Brock Purdy under constant pressure has to be of the utmost priority.
Breaking down Purdy’s film from his limited, yet impressive, rookie run and comparing it his five games from this season, one thing sticks out. Purdy has made a significant leap in his ability to process after the ball is snapped. This isn't a one or two-read offense and rip the ball that Kyle Shanahan runs.
Forget all the Mr. Irrelevant talk and put it aside. Purdy is a quarterback who only has 10 regular season starts under his belt, but he is playing like a savvy veteran at the most important position in professional sports. Those 10 starts have had plenty of high leverage moments and Purdy has not flinched.
However, if Cleveland's pass rush can effectively speed up Purdy’s processing by applying constant pressure, it could change the young quarterback’s efficiency. Another element of Purdy’s game that has been cleaned up from his five starts as a rookie has been his propensity to put the ball in harm’s way.
By speeding up his ability to diagnose and process, the Browns could create some turnover-worthy throws from Purdy. But that would all be for not if their secondary is unable to capitalize on the advantage their pass rush creates.
Cleveland has the personnel to accomplish the goal on their defensive line, and a defensive coordinator who more than understands the assignment. But it will take a total team effort to get Purdy to play like a quarterback who only has 10 regular season starts.