4 late-round quarterbacks Browns can target as emergency options
The Cleveland Browns hope Deshaun Watson will get back on track but they could still think about emergency options late in the draft
By Randy Gurzi
3. Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
The younger brother of Tua Tagovailoa, Taulia Tagovailoa originally started at Alabama as the backup to his older brother and Mac Jones. He saw the field sparingly, going 9-of-12 for 100 yards with a touchdown. He ended up transferring after the season, switching to Maryland for the following four seasons.
He appeared in just four games in 2020 and then became a full-time starter from there. He finished his career in Maryland with 11,256 yards, 76 touchdowns, and just 36 picks. He added 13 touchdowns on the ground as well.
While he never showed the same promise as his brother, the younger Tagovailoa still displayed plenty of accuracy throughout his career. That was on display once again during the Shrine Bowl in February.
The biggest concern with him, however, will be his size. Tagovaioa is just 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds. That could hinder him as he tries to make it at the next level but he should still get an opportunity to try and develop with someone.
Cleveland might not seem like the ideal place since the cold weather tends to be navigated better by strong-armed quarterbacks but they might be willing to roll the dice since he could be around until late on Day 3. Taking a flier on someone with NFL bloodlines doesn't feel like the worst move for a team that wants to make sure they don't find themselves in a desperate situation looking for signal-callers again.