4 late-round quarterbacks Browns can target as emergency options
The Cleveland Browns hope Deshaun Watson will get back on track but they could still think about emergency options late in the draft
By Randy Gurzi
2. Devin Leary, Kentucky
A redshirt senior, Devin Leary spent five seasons at North Carolina State and had a breakout campaign in 2021. He started 12 games for the Wolfpack that year and threw for 3,433 yards with 35 touchdowns and just five interceptions. After leading his team to a 9-3 record, he was off to another hot start in 2022 as NC State was 5-1 behind his 11 touchdowns and four picks. But then, he suffered a pectoral injury that ended his season prematurely.
Leary ended up transferring after the completion of that season, heading to Kentucky where he would have some big shoes to fill. Will Levis had just left to go into the NFL and was selected in the second round of the draft by Tennessee. Leary wound up holding his own, even though the Wildcats went just 7-5 with him under center.
Against SEC defenses, he put up 2,440 yards but completed just 56.3 percent of his attempts. He did throw 23 touchdowns and just 10 picks but wasn’t the same explosive passer we saw in the ACC.
This year, several quarterbacks will be selected early that can develop into starters. That’s allowed someone such as Leary to fly under the radar, which could be a good thing. He would do well to land with a team that can bring him along slowly but still has the talent to be a decent option one day.