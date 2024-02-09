4 late-round quarterbacks Browns can target as emergency options
The Cleveland Browns hope Deshaun Watson will get back on track but they could still think about emergency options late in the draft
By Randy Gurzi
1. Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
There was a time when Spencer Rattler was expected to be a top pick in the NFL Draft. As a redshirt freshman, he took over as the quarterback at Oklahoma and put up an impressive campaign. Rattler had 3,031 yards passing with 28 touchdowns against just seven picks. He added another six touchdowns on the ground, making him one of the top signal-callers to watch in 2021.
With all eyes on him, Rattler struggled in his second season as a starter and had just 1,439 yards and 11 touchdowns. He wound up being benched and then transferred to South Carolina to work under Shane Beamer. He was hoping to revive his image but also had an up-and-down stretch with the Gamecocks. He had 6,212 yards with a respectable 37-to-20 touchdown-to-interception ratio with seven more scores on the ground. Still, he struggled with consistency and left plenty of plays on the field.
Now entering the 2024 NFL Draft, Rattler is likely to be around until Day 3. He has enough arm talent to get drafted but whoever lands him will need to be patient as they try and help him reach his potential. For Cleveland, he could be enticing due to his arm strength and ability to improvise. Perhaps they could see him as someone who could be a project player capable of competing with Dorian Thompson-Robinson down the road.