4 Most valuable players on the Browns roster in 2023
These four players are essential to the Cleveland Browns success in 2023
By Randy Gurzi
1. Deshaun Watson, QB
At times, people confuse the term "Most Valuable Player" with the best player. That's why there might be some feathers ruffled at putting Deshaun Watson down as the No. 1 MVP for Cleveland.
There will be those who say he's not better than Nick Chubb or Myles Garrett. And while it's hard to compare overall talent with such wildly different responsibilities attached to these positions, value can be judged. With that being said, the Most Valuable Player in Cleveland happens to play the most important position — quarterback.
Since re-joining the league in 1999, the Browns have been in search of their franchise quarterback. They've thought in the past they had their man, only to be let down. They've also had great belief in some of their rosters, only to see a sub-standard quarterback serve as their downfall.
This is why Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski mortgated their future and gambled their careers on Watson. They knew they had some of the pieces but didn't believe Baker Mayfield was the man to get them over the hump. Instead, they felt it was Watson who would make the difference.
So far in minicamp, they've been thrilled with what they've seen. Watson is now in his second season with the Browns but it's the first year he will take the reins starting in Week 1. He has all the weapons he needs and the defense shouldn't be a problem either.
Now, the only thing left in order to have success is for the quarterback to do his part. That's why there's no player with more value attached to himself than Watson heading into Cleveland's training camp this month.