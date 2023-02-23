4 moves that didn't work for the Cleveland Browns in 2022
By Greg Newland
After another disappointing year for the Cleveland Browns, let's look at four moves that didn't work for the organization in 2022.
We are now under a month from the official start of the 2023 season. That’s right, on March 13th, free agency will officially start for the Cleveland Browns and you will start to see a lot of movement. Andrew Berry is certainly doing his due diligence on all available players as the pressure will be on for the team to perform after trading for Deshaun Watson last offseason.
For the last four years, Jimmy and Dee Haslam have forked over the money to build talent on this roster, yet it continues to underperform. One of the biggest questions heading into this season is, whether the roster is overvalued, or are the coaches not getting enough from players.
Before we get too engrained in the 2023 season, let’s look back at the 2022 season and find three moves that did not go as planned for the Browns.
Move. No. 4 – Cade York
Let me be clear, I’m not giving up on Cade York. I love that he has an extremely strong leg and I think a full offseason as a pro will do him a ton of good. However, there was plenty of disappointment from the kicker the Browns took in the fourth round of the 2022 draft.
York ended the season 24 of 32 with a make percentage of 75 and miss two extra points. The issue is, the extra points ended up being costly and he missed two kicks that could have won the Browns' games.
The stat that stands out most to me is 9-of-12 on kicks from 30 to 39 yards, in the NFL that needs to be a distance where your kicker is near automatic. I can’t be too frustrated he was 4-for-7 from 50 plus, but consistency across the board needs to be better.
Remember, York also had multiple kicks blocked as well. In most cases, it appeared that his trajectory was way too low which allowed a simple hand in the air the ability to make the deflection.
It's nowhere near time to give up on York, but I think Berry would admit things didn’t go as planned in 2022 for the rookie kicker.