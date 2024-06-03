4 Nightmare Scenarios for the Cleveland Browns in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
2. Latest WR additions don't pan out
Andrew Berry has done a remarkable job as the general manager for the Cleveland Browns but there's one area where he's struggled. Outside of Amari Cooper, Berry has been abysmal regarding wide receiver additions.
He selected Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, David Bell, Michael Woods II, and Cedric Tillman in the draft. DPJ had a strong two-year run in 2021 and 2022 but was traded away in 2023 following a rough start to the season. Schwartz was supposed to be a deep threat but he struggled to catch the ball and was released after two years.
Bell is entering his third season and might not make the team while Tillman is coming off an inconsistent rookie campaign that saw him catch 21 passes for 224 yards with no touchdowns.
Berry has been quiet in free agency but struck out with Jakeem Grant and Marquise Goodwin. Blood clots in his lungs and legs cost Goodwin his training camp but his impact was minimal when he did play. Grant, however, was supposed to be their primary return man — while being sprinkled in on offense — but never took a snap in the regular season due to back-to-back season-ending injuries.
This year, Cleveland has two more additions to the receiving corps. Jerry Jeudy was added in a trade with the Denver Broncos and Jamari Thrash was a fifth-round selection out of Louisville. Thrash has looked solid in minicamp and Jeudy signed a three-year extension. Cleveland is hoping for the best with each of them but this nightmare scenario is that they once again strike out on additions to the receiving corps.
Deshaun Watson needs to improve his performance and that will be tough to do if the wideouts beyond Cooper don't step up their game.