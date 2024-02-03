4 pending free agents the Cleveland Browns will gladly let walk
By Greg Newland
Cleveland Browns FA No. 2: Jordan Elliott
First and foremost, I need to admit that I was wrong about Jordan Elliott. After three seasons of watching him struggle at defensive tackle, we finally saw him have a good year when paired with Dalvin Tomlinson. But if you remember, before 2023, Elliott was often the number one defensive tackle on the roster, and he was often bullied around and was the main reason that this run defense was so poor in years past.
I’m not happy to see him leave because I think he is a below-average player, I’m just ready to see a new face at defensive tackle. Andrew Berry finally spent some money at the position last offseason, and we really saw that pay dividends.
I’ve yet to be blown away by Siaki Ika, but moving forward, I think another late-round draft pick in 2024, and re-signing guys like Shelby Harris or Maurice Hurst make more sense for next season. Even with a stronger season in 2023, it’s clear to me that Elliott isn’t a guy you build around, and at this point, he will likely be looking for a two- or three-year deal which I would not be comfortable giving him.
Maybe Elliott was a late developer and I’ll be proven wrong on this one but letting him walk after this season is certainly the right move for Berry and the Cleveland Browns.