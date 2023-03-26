4 perfect fits for the Cleveland Browns in Round 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft
Cleveland Browns draft option No. 3: Nick Herbig, EDGE, Wisconsin
With Ogbo Okoronkwo ready to pair up with Myles Garrett and cause problems for opposing offensive lines, the Browns look pretty good on the edge. Despite this, there are rumors they could look for another player, with Frank Clark being named as a target.
Even if they did add another veteran, you can never have too many pass rushers. And right now, Cleveland could still use more since the depth is concerning behind Garrett and Okoronkwo.
The front office does have high hopes for Alex Wright, who was a third-round pick from UAB last season but he has yet to record a sack in the NFL. He could be a solid player in time but refusing to add players before he proves himself would be a mistake.
That's why Nick Herbig from Wisconsin would be an ideal fit at No. 74. A 3-4 outside linebacker while with the Badgers, Herbig would be asked to move to the defensive line in Cleveland but they've had no issues making such moves in the past. For instance, Olivier Vernon, Jadeveon Clowney, Chase Winovich, and even Okoronkwo have been 3-4 pass rushers before landing in Cleveland.
While there will still be concerns about his size, Herbig was constantly making splash plays, with 26 percent of his tackles going for a loss of yards. He might not ever be able to develop into a full-time starter at defensive end but he would be quite the third-down specialist — which is what they were hoping to get from Winovich a season ago.