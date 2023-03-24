Cleveland Browns being linked to Frank Clark
So far, the Cleveland Browns have had quite the offseason. They added several pieces to the defensive line including Dalvin Tomlinson and Ogbo Okoronkwo. They even added Juan Thornhill from the Kansas City Chiefs to play free safety.
Now, it looks as though they might not be done and could add another member of the Chiefs most recent title run — while also boosting the defensive line further. Reports have indicated they're considering signing free agent Frank Clark.
While the Browns did add Okoronkwo, he's still a growing player who has never had more than five sacks in a single season and just 9.5 in his career. Clark, on the other hand, has 58.5 in his career and while his regular season stats haven't been eye-popping as of late, he's an absolute beast in the playoffs.
During Kansas City's title run in 2019, Clark had five sacks. He followed that up with three in 2020 and then had 2.5 last year as they won another Super Bowl.
Adding Clark would be a solid move since it would give the Browns a more complete defensive end to start opposite Myles Garrett. As good as Okoronkwo can be rushing the passer, he's undersized and hasn't been a great run defender.
Clark, who is set to turn 30 in June, would also likely join on a one-year deal. That means he wouldn't be in the way of someone such as Okoronkwo or even second-year player Alex Wright should they be able to develop into legitimate full-time starters.
In addition to that, Cleveland has had more than their fair share of injuries as of late. For that reason alone it makes sense to add as many pass rushers as they can just to ensure they're not struggling to field a respectable unit should one player miss any time.