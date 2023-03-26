4 perfect fits for the Cleveland Browns in Round 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft
Cleveland Browns draft option No. 2: Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska
One thing is for sure when it comes to the Cleveland Browns receiving corps, they're going to have more speed in 2023.
Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski haven't been shy about wanting to find players capable of stretching the field. That's why they were willing to roll the dice on Anthony Schwartz in 2021. That's also why they were willing to drop from No. 42 to 74 in this upcoming draft in order to bring in Elijah Moore.
They didn't stop with Moore either as they decided to sign veteran Marquise Goodwin, a former track star, to a one-year deal. Goodwin is clearly there to either push Schwartz, or take his job completely in 2023. However, the Browns will still want someone to take the "burner" role beyond this season and that's clearly not Goodwin who is in his early 30s.
This is why it should surprise no one if they do use one of their earlier picks on another wide receiver and Trey Palmer might be the perfect fit.
Palmer began his career at LSU but hardly saw the field until he headed to Nebraska this past season. He then went off with 71 receptions for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns.
He's still considered raw but has incredible traits, including his speed which he showed off while running a 4.33 time in the 40-yard dash. He could easily replace what they've gotten from Schwartz to this point while offering much more upside down the road.